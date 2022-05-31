In a bid to incentivise milk production amid a national shortage, Brownes Dairy has announced it will be giving West Australian dairy farmers another price hike.
Brownes chief executive officer Natalie Sarich-Dayton said every state in the country was experiencing declines in milk production and putting pressure on prices at the supermarket.
"WA farmers need to be incentivised to keep producing the high quality, fresh milk that West Australian families have come to expect from Brownes," she said.
"Our farmers are doing it tough and we want to encourage them to keep supplying this state with the fresh produce we've come to expect."
The 7.5 cent increase, is on top of a five cent increase given to farmers in November last year.
This takes the farmgate price increase to 12.5 cents a litre over six months.
"Consumers are paying more than double for a litre of almond or soy milk in the supermarket, compared to a litre of West Australian fresh milk. We need to get these price increases into perspective," Ms Sarich-Dayton said.
She said dairy farmers have been exiting the industry at record rates due to rising feed costs, labour shortages and a net migration from dairy to beef as farmers seek a higher return for their operations.
"WA is now seeing milk being tankered across the Nullabor to fill gaps in supply," Ms Sarich-Dayton said.
"If we want to have a sustainable dairy industry in WA, we need to ensure our WA farmers are rewarded for continuing to produce milk for our supermarket shelves."
Ms Sarich-Dayton said Brownes was committed to sustainability of both farmers and the environment.
"Brownes Dairy has the most environmentally friendly milk packaging in the country, and our commitment to sustainability extends to helping farmers move towards carbon neutral dairy farming in WA," she said .
