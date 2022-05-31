Bunbury Mail

Brownes Dairy announce a price increase for farmers

May 31 2022 - 11:30pm
Brownes Dairy chief executive officer Natalie Sarich-Dayton. Picture is supplied.

In a bid to incentivise milk production amid a national shortage, Brownes Dairy has announced it will be giving West Australian dairy farmers another price hike.

