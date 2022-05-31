29yo dies in Capel crash

Major Crash Investigation Section officers are seeking information regarding a fatal crash in Capel on Tuesday morning.
About 8.35am a Mitsubishi Triton was being driven south on Bussell Highway. At the same time a Western Star truck and trailer was turning right onto Bussell Highway from Spurr Street. The truck and its load were being driven under escort at the time.
The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.
The driver of the Mitsubishi Triton, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link:
- https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashbussellhighwaycapel
Anyone with information regarding his crash, or who saw either of the vehicles involved being driven prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
