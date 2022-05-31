Bunbury Mail

'Gamut of emotions': Motherhood inspires Bunbury exhibition

Daniela Cooper
Daniela Cooper
Updated May 31 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:54pm
Dalyellup artist Sheree Dohnt will open her solo exhibition titled Motherhood on Sunday, June 19 from 10am, at Bunbury Regional Art Gallery.

