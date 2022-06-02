Three South West horse riders are still celebrating having taking out the Brigid Woss equitation event in late May.
Fourteen year-old Charlee Morton-Sharpe and 15 year-olds Jessica Mason and Amy Lockhart represented the Capel Pony Club against 17 other teams from across WA at the Waneroo Stockfeeds State Showjumping Championships in Perth.
This event is the pinnacle of the state Eventing championships with the winning team receiving rugs, rosettes and a very generous Bursary sponsored by Brigid Woss.
This bursary is to provide much needed coaching for all members of the winning pony club.
Woss has been sponsoring this particular event for over 18 years and is a massive supporter of many equestrian events all over WA.
Team manager Kylie Lockhart said the bursary was significant because the whole club would benefit from a full day of coaching.
In order to win this event the riders must not only be successful in their showjumping but also technically correct in their riding with a big emphasis also on their presentation of themselves and their horses.
The equitation event is designed to encourage and develop a true partnership between horse and rider.
To even be part of the event, riders need to qualify by making certain jumps at small events in the 12 months prior.
While show jumping is traditionally an individual sport, the Brigid Woss event brings together a team with one rider doing 80 centimetre jumps, second rider doing 90cm jumps and the third rider doing one metre jumps.
Along with the presentation, the judges combine the scores of the three riders and the team with the most points win.
Lockhart said the girls from Capel were "ecstatic" and not expecting to take the win.
"All three girls live for the horses and its their passion," she said.
