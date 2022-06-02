Bunbury Mail

Capel Pony Club riders win Bigid Woss equitation event in Perth

Updated June 2 2022 - 7:20am, first published 5:45am
First place: Capel Pony Club riders Jessica Mason, Amy Lockhart and Charlee Morton-Sharpe. Picture: supplied.

Three South West horse riders are still celebrating having taking out the Brigid Woss equitation event in late May.

