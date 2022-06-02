At the age of eight Private Murphy Rankin would set an alarm to wake up in time to go running with her mother before school.
As the daughter of an exercise physiologist and a health and physical education school teacher, both with representative sport backgrounds, one might say that Private Rankin was bound to grow up to become an elite sportsperson.
"My mum has been a hockey player all her life and has played in multiple Australian hockey teams," Private Rankin said.
"My dad is a triathlete who's completed 20 half ironmans and seven full ironmans, including the Ironman World Championships."
"Both my parents are runners but I used to go running with Mum because Dad was too fast."
Growing up in Bunbury, Private Rankin fell in love with running while attending Glen Huon Primary School.
While at Newton Moore Senior High School, Private Rankin trained in running and competed at state meets.
"I learnt at a young age that I was better at the longer distances."
"I'd get flogged in 100 metre sprints so I used to compete in the 1500 metre and 3000 metre events."
After graduating from high school, Private Rankin studied a Bachelor of Biomedical Science at the University of Western Australia in Bunbury before enlisting in the Australian Army as an Intelligence Analyst in February 2019.
Despite having an interest in the medical field, Private Rankin was attracted to the idea of working in a team environment and having the opportunity to do something different every day rather than a typical nine-to-five job.
"Army was always in the back of my mind," Private Rankin said.
"I initially thought about applying for the Gap Year Program but in the end I enlisted full time."
"I wanted a quick pathway into Army and I'm glad I joined because I've already learnt so much."
After completing her initial employment training at Kapooka near Wagga Wagga in NSW, in 2020, Private Rankin posted to 1st Intelligence Battalion at Gallipoli Barracks, Brisbane, in December 2020.
Upon relocating to Brisbane, Private Rankin joined the Brisbane Elite Running Team, where she found a group of like-minded runners, including other ADF members.
Private Rankin also fell in love with trail running and, in 2021, became the female long course winner of the South East Queensland Trail Running Series.
While work commitments meant that she was unable to compete in the inaugural Run Army in 2021, Private Rankin knew she had a chance of winning the 10 km event at this year's Run Army.
Finishing the 10 km race as the female winner and eleventh overall with a time of 36.37 minutes, Private Rankin barely took a moment to catch her breath and celebrate before setting off to find her friends who were still out on the course.
"Considering the course and the conditions, I was pretty happy with that time," Private Rankin said.
"After I finished I ran to around the eight kilometre mark and found some of my friends from 1st Intelligence Battalion so I could run with them to the finish line."
"It was great to run the last couple of kilometres with them because they were thrilled to still be running and not walking."
"I loved seeing how happy they were when they crossed the finish line."
