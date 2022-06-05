After 35 years of helping people who live with a disability find employment, Forrest Personnel has expanded.
On Thursday June 2, the organisation launched its new training facility in Bunbury which aims to upskill and prepare people for employment.
During the launch, chief executive officer Lynne Harwood said it was the organisation's social responsibility to help the more vulnerable people in the community.
"Spencer Street has been very deliberately designed to be inclusive and accessible, so our participants and their families can come in and access all the services that work for them," she said.
"The different break-out spaces plus additional computer stations will allow us to offer more group training and one-on-one sessions to participants.
"The training can be in any number of skills - from computer skills to life skills - and this in turn will better enable our participants to become job-ready candidates."
Ms Harwood said the facility was an extension of its HQ and the next goal was to open a training facility in Margaret River and Kwinana.
Bunbury MLA and disability services minister Don Punch officially opened the facility and said it was great to be part of the launch.
"The difference work makes for people is important," he said.
"It's important to feel connected to people and the community."
Forrest Personnel client Harry Moseley has lived in Bunbury for 20 years and said for a long time he wasn't receiving the help he needed.
"When I first signed up with Forrest Personnel I didn't feel like I was getting much help in a way, but that's because I didn't ask," he said.
"But as soon as I asked all the staff there at Forrest Personnel went above and beyond, and they took one step at a time and now I'm getting the help I need."
Mr Moseley learnt dot painting from his uncle and did his first dot painting at the age of 16.
He loves to paint and says it brings him peace.
Forrest Personnel saw his artistic talent and bought a special piece from him which takes pride and place in the entry of the new building.
Mr Moseley's painting depicts a map of Australia and the six white and ochre dots inside the map represent the six Noongar seasons - Birak, Bunuru, Djeran, Makuru, Djilba, and Kambarang.
The seven white and ochre dots surrounding the map symbolise various tribes of First Nations people, with the number seven being a nod to Harry's mother's lucky number.
The painting speaks to living off the land and all people coming together as one despite the recent challenges we've all experienced, including COVID, bushfires and floods.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
