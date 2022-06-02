In a festival first the organisers of Bunbury Fringe are running a competition for the design of the 2023 Festival artwork.
West Australian artists, illustrators and designers have until Sunday July 10 to submit their designs.
Bunbury Fringe Director, Jo O'Dea said judges would be looking for a design that captured the heart and soul of Bunbury Fringe.
"Bunbury Fringe brings our beautiful city alive with colour and creativity" she said
"It creates opportunities for our community to experience something new."
Entry for the poster design competition is free and open to all West Australian's aged 16 and over.
The winning artwork, which will be used as the poster and across program booklets, signage and website, will be announced later this year.
The winner will receive a $1000 cash prize, double pass to the festival and the opportunity to exhibit their work at a Fringe Buddy venue.
The Bunbury Fringe 2023 poster design competition closes Sunday July 10 at 11.59pm.
The 2023 Bunbury Fringe Festival will be held from 20 to 28 January 2023.
