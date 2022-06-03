Bunbury Mail

Bunbury Primary School shortlisted for two categories in the 2022 Australian Education Awards

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:27am, first published June 3 2022 - 4:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud: Bunbury Primary School Associate Principals Adriana Palermo and Franca Dillon with year 5 students Claudia Lloyd and Oscar Buszan.

One of Bunbury's oldest schools is in the running to be recognised nationally in the Australian Education Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemillah Dawson

Jemillah Dawson

South West Editor

I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.