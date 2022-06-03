One of Bunbury's oldest schools is in the running to be recognised nationally in the Australian Education Awards.
After being approached to nominate for the best use of technology, Bunbury Primary School saw other categories to put their hand up for as well.
Advertisement
As a result, the school is now shortlisted for the best use of technology and government primary school of the Year awards.
Associate principal Franca Dillon said she was surprised to be shortlisted for the school of the year, when they had also put in a nomination for regional school of the year.
It has been hard work for the school's staff in putting together the nominations, having to write a 500 word application for each category.
Now the school is working on stage two, which includes answering detailed questions for each category.
"We obviously hit the mark in what our school does and now we have to show the evidence," Ms Dillon said.
"We have been collecting data and commendations - some are just beautiful, lots of great things being said about our school, both in wellbeing and the whole of school community.
"Been trying to get comments from teachers, students and parents.
"One question is why should Bunbury win and I wanted them to see that in the eyes of the kids."
In the best use of technology category, the school is the only primary level that has been shortlisted with the other finalists being high schools.
Ms Dillon said they had taken a different angle in showing off their technology.
"Sometimes with technology like using Ipad as a tool, its hard to prove student outcomes," she said.
"There's got to be a reason to use the technology, not just because its out there."
Ms Dillon said they experimented with virtual reality equipment and drones and found the limitations for its students resulted in not enough benefits for them.
So the school has focused on its brightpath tool, which allows teachers to provide specific feedback to students and also include parents in on the learning as well.
"We work on teachers being more data literate and using data to drive improvement and assistant technology for students with special needs," Ms Dillon said.
Another aspect of the school's use of technology is their outdoor e-library.
Ms Dillon said the e-library allowed school staff to change and update the books but the QR code to read stays the same.
Advertisement
They have 17 of these "living" books where the QR codes are placed outside across the school on old Bunbury Jetty pieces of timber.
The books focus on the school's history including Anzac Day, reconciliation, resilience, health and wellbeing, drug education and road education.
You can also look at the school on Google maps and focus in on the books and click on one to read.
"Its not something we throw away, we just add to it and technology allows us to do that," Ms Dillon said.
Associate principal Adriana Palermo said if they were lucky enough to win, it would be recognition for everyone.
"It would be acknowledging the hard work of our staff, community and our kids," she said.
Advertisement
"We set such high standards for ourselves, everyone and the kids really connect well to it.
"They know we are all working towards the best future for them."
The award winners will be announced on August 12, at a ceremony in Sydney.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.