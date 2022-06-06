The South West Refuge will be able to continue providing basic essential services like food, petrol vouchers and school uniforms for people experiencing family and domestic violence.
Bunbury MLA Don Punch has given the refuge a $37,000 grant from Lotterywest and said he was pleased to see the funding granted to a homegrown support organisation.
"It is really important that as a community we are providing pathways for people to leave family and domestic violence situations and this funding being provided by Lotterywest is an important component of that," he said.
South West Refuge chief executive officer Ali White said the organisation didn't receive government funding for those basic essentials so the grant from Lotterywest was "crucial".
"The South West Refuge provides crisis accommodation for over 500 women and children within a year," she said.
"Often they come with very little belongings."
She said since the pandemic, the demand for their services had increased and due to the lack of housing, people were not moving on as quickly.
"We have been turning away around 250 women and children in a year," she said.
Mr Punch said the donation backed up and enhanced the work being done by the refuge's local staff.
"South West Refuge benefits from the work of its local staff, a volunteer board and generous community donations so this grant is truly backing up and enhancing the work being done by our community to provide support to people experiencing family and domestic violence," he said.
"We are very lucky in WA to have the only government owned and operated lottery in Australia, and to benefit from the return of all available Lotterywest profits to the community via its grants scheme.
"Bunbury has long been a beneficiary of Lotterywest funding and I again thank Lotterywest for its support and encourage local organisations explore the option of apply for funds to help deliver the important services they provide for our community, just like the South West Refuge."
If you need help, contact 1800 RESPECT or DV Assist on 1800 2170 498.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
