Lotterywest provides $37k grant to South West Refuge

By Jemillah Dawson
June 6 2022 - 11:00pm
Support: South West Refuge chief executive officer Ali White with Bunbury MLA Don Punch and a grant from Lotterywest.

The South West Refuge will be able to continue providing basic essential services like food, petrol vouchers and school uniforms for people experiencing family and domestic violence.

