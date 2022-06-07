Round ten of the South West Football League saw not only a top of the table clash between Bunbury and South Bunbury, but also the WA Day Derby.
The Bunbury league side now sit firmly on top after winning by just one point at Payne Park on Sunday June 5.
Bunbury started well, kicking four goals two while South Bunbury were not far behind with three goals one.
South Bunbury had more scoring opportunities in the second quarter with four goals and four behinds which meant they were one goal in front of the Bulldogs at half time.
The lead changed again in the third term after Bunbury kicked two goals two and South Bunbury slowed down with one goal one.
The 55-54 score line at the last break meant spectators were in for a belter of a last quarter.
Both teams had the same scoring shots with three goals three.
As a result the one point margin stayed the same at the final siren.
The final score was 11.10.76 to 11.9.75.
There was just two points in the round ten match between HBL and Collie with the lions finishing on top.
HBL dominated in the first quarter with two goals and four behinds, while Collie could only manage two behinds.
The Lions were able to continue their lead in the second term with another two goals and three behinds.
Collie were able to post two majors to stay in touch at half time.
HBL's inaccuracy landed them in hot water in third quarter when they kicked two goals three and Collie kicked four goals to only trail by one major at the last break.
You could say Collie won the last quarter with two goals but it was enough to overtake HBL.
The final score was 7.13.55 to 8.5.53.
Harvey Bulls and Carey Park was another close game with the Bulls finishing three points on top.
It was Carey Park which started off on the right foot, kicking three goals two while Harvey kicked two goals one.
Both teams seemed to have warmed up for the second term with the Bulls kicking four goals three to the Panthers two goals two.
It resulted in a one point ball game at half time.
Another lead change occurred in the third quarter when Carey Park kicked three goals to Harvey's one.
But like the rest of the match, tables turned again in the last term this time in Harvey's favour.
The Bulls kicked three goals to Carey Park's three behinds.
The final score was 10.5.65 to 9.8.62.
Busselton were able to enjoy a 20 point win over Eaton in round ten.
Eaton started the match in front, kicking three goals straight in the first quarter to Busselton's two goals and two behinds.
The Magpies were able to overtake the Boomers in the second term and remained in front for the remainder of the match.
Busselton's Dylan Patterson kicked four goals for his team, along side Bailey Sanford and Brodie Howell who kicked three goals each.
The final score was 13.6.84 to 8.12.60.
It was also a top of the table clash for the women's league between Bunbury and South Bunbury.
It was a tight contest for the whole match with three goals kicked between the two sides.
The reigning premiers failed to kick a goal in the first half of the match, while Bunbury were only just in front with one goal and one behind.
However Bunbury failed to kick a major in the second half while South Bunbury kicked two goals.
The final score was 1.4.10 to 2.6.18.
The women's matches were not so close with Donnybrook demolishing Dunsborough by 106 points.
The first season competitors in Dunsborough were unable to score for the entire game, while Donnybrook posted 15 goals and 16 behinds.
Eaton was another team that couldn't post a score when they played Busselton.
Busselton's Emma Borinelli kicked three of their seven goals and the team expanded their lead with 11 behinds as well.
The Harvey Bulls were victorious over Carey Park by five goals.
It was a team effort with Harvey's Caitlin Shales, Megan Minton and Maddi Bedford all kicking two goals each.
The final score was 7.5.47 to 2.4.16.
Round 11 of the women's competition will see Harvey host Busselton, Carey Park play Donnybrook, Eaton host HBL and Dunsborough women's will host South Bunbury.
In the league competition Augusta Margaret River will play Bunbury and South Bunbury and Collie will have a bye.
