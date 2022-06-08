Bunbury Mail

Winning lotto ticket sold in Collie for Saturday Lotto's $5 million Division One prize

Updated June 8 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Celebrating our wedding anniversary and birthdays in style': Winning lotto ticket sold in Collie

A ticket sold in Collie has taken out a share of Saturday Lotto's $5 million Division One prize.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.