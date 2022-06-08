'Celebrating our wedding anniversary and birthdays in style': Winning lotto ticket sold in Collie

A ticket sold in Collie has taken out a share of Saturday Lotto's $5 million Division One prize.
The six winning tickets were sold from Yokine, Spearwood, Wanneroo, Collie and online and are worth $319,939 each.
Owner of Reuben's News in Collie, Paul Reuben who sold one of the winning tickets said he'd sold a few top prizes in the 54 years of owning the store.
"Someone could be sitting on a winning ticket and not even know about it," Mr Reuben said.
"We hope the winner is one of our regulars but whoever it is, we wish them the best of luck."
One of the other six ticket holders has already made their way to Lotterywest HQ to claim their prize.
A retired couple from Wanneroo who bought their ticket on impulse last week said they were feeling pleased and shocked at the same time.
"I couldn't sleep last night, I was up and down like a yoyo," the player said.
"We'll be celebrating our wedding anniversary and birthdays in style this year."
Saturday's win brings the state's tally of Division One winners this year to 33.
The good news didn't stop there for WA, with 13 Division Two tickets worth more than $88,000.
The Division Two tickets were purchased from:
