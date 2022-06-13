The South West festival of Japan is returning to the region for its fifth year, and is expected to be "bigger and better than ever".
Held at the Bunbury Regional Art Gallery, the event celebrates food, arts and the culture of Japan and will run from September 9 - 17.
The festival is interactive and offers a range of unique activities and experiences for all visitors.
The festival will also run over Matsuri day, held on September 10. Matsuri is a traditional festival that shows gratitude to god and the ritual of nature. This day will feature taiko, martial arts, bonsai displays, market stalls, food, workshops and a stamp rally.
The week will be full of daily events, and will end with the Japanese Lantern Festival, where lanterns will be launched into the Leschenault inlet at sunset.
The event secured a grant from the City of Bunbury and Regional Arts WA and is supported by WAPRES, Simcoa Operations, The Japan Local Government Centre- Sydney, Yellow Digital, Tokyo City University and delivered by Your Turn Events.
