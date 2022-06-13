Bunbury singer Codee-Lee has taken home four big wins at the WA Country Music Awards upon returning from a three year music hiatus.
The 27-year-old talent made waves as part of the top 50 in the Voice Australia in 2012, and has performed for audiences across the world from Times Square in New York to Boyup Brook.
After a successful music career which earned her two Western Australian Music Industry Awards and ten WA Country Music Awards, Codee-Lee faced what she called a "lack of confidence".
This led her to take three years off of music, before deciding to record a few songs she had written in her downtime, including her EP title track Who I Am.
"It is a bare-all song that shares my story of being so afraid to perform in front of anyone to coming back stronger and happier," Codee-Lee said.
With new music on the way in August, Codee-Lee said she is ready to "hit the ground running", touring and performing as much as possible.
In response to her latest awards, Codee-Lee simply said "you don't make music to win awards, but they are the cherry on top".
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
