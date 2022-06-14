Round 11 of the South West Football League saw the Busselton Magpies women lose to Harvey Bulls in an upset away match.
Busselton were sitting third on the ladder and celebrating veteran player Demi Vanderleer's 50th match.
The first half was a close affair with both teams only kicking one goal each and Busselton just edging out in front with three behinds at half time.
Harvey Bulls were able to kick the goals when it mattered after the main break, with one major in the third and one in the fourth quarters.
However, the Magpies were unable to be more accurate and kicked two behinds for the second half.
Unfortunately Harvey's win means they have overtaken the Magpies to be third place on the ladder.
The final score was 3.2.20 to 1.5.11.
In the other women's matches, Donnybrook enjoyed a big win over Carey Park and it was a one point thriller between Eaton and HBL.
HBL were able to edge in front of Eaton after both of them struggling to kick more than one goal during the match.
The game between South Bunbury and Dunsborough was anything but close with the 2021 premiers demolishing the new team.
The final score was 13.12.90 to 0.0.0.
Round 12 for the women's division will see four teams enjoy a bye, including Busselton, Dunsborough, Donnybrook and Collie.
It will be an interesting match when South Bunbury play HBL after it was reported 12 female players have the South Bunbury club.
The other women's matches for round 12 include Harvey hosting Eaton and Bunbury will host Carey Park.
Busselton's winning streak in the league division continued when they played Harvey on Saturday June 11.
The Magpies had control of the match right from the start, kicking three goals five to Harvey's one goal two.
The second term saw Busselton increase its lead with four goals to the Bulls' just one.
After half time, Harvey were able to slow Busselton down with both teams only kicking two goals each for the third quarter.
While Busselton kicked five behinds in the last term, Harvey were unable to make any threat to the Magpies' win.
The final score was 5.4.34 to 1.15.74.
Busselton's was a highlight in the match kicking four goals and Harvey's Brad Holmes kicked all of the majors for the Bulls, with give.
The fourth place Magpies will take on the now second place Augusta Margaret River in round 12.
There will be no byes for the league division with Donnybrook hosting Collie, Harvey to host Eaton, HBL to play South Bunbury and Bunbury to play Carey Park.
Busselton's colts continue to dominate with a 122 win over Harvey.
The young Magpies kicked 22 goals, with Francis Toovey and Mitchell Rea both kicking six goals each.
The final score was 3.2.20 to 22.10.142.
Busselton colts are sitting fifth on the ladder, but only on percentage.
The Magpies' reserves team were not so lucky in round 12 and lost to Harvey.
The first quarter was close on the scoreboard, with both teams kicking two goals each.
However Busselton failed to kick a goal in the second term, while the home side kicked three.
Busselton closed the gap slightly in the third quarter with two goals, while Harvey kicked one goal three.
Harvey's inaccuracy in the last term helped them continue to stay in front with one goal and four behinds, while Busselton kicked one major.
The final score was 7.13.55 to 5.2.32.
