The WA government has set a closure date for the state owned coal power stations with Collie Power Station and Muja D.
Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement on Tuesday June 14, saying Collie Power station will close in late 2027 and Muja D in late 2029.
Advertisement
The government previously announced that Muja C's unit 5 would close in late 2022 and unit 6 in 2024.
Mr McGowan said the decision was made with the continued uptkae of rooftop solar and renewables changing the energy system.
"Maintaining the status quo would see average yearly household power bills increase by over $1,200 within eight years," he said.
"Alternatively, taxpayers would have to spend billions subsidising the system, taking funding away from key government projects and services."
Mr McGowan said the state's energy generation system would embark on a "sensible, managed transition".
An estimated $3.8 billion will be invested in new green power infrastructure in the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) - including wind generation and storage - to ensure continued supply stability and affordability.
"These initiatives will create new local industrial and blue collar jobs to make sure the local workforce has the opportunity to transition into new, high quality roles in the Collie area," Mr McGowan said.
As a result of the changes, the government has promised a new $547.4 million Collie Transition Package to support the town of Collie over the next decade, to grow new industries and local jobs.
The Collie Transition Package includes a new $200 million Collie Industrial Transition Fund, expanded skills and training opportunities for workers and additional job-creating investment.
Synergy and Water Corporation are currently undertaking analysis to determine the feasibility of a pumped hydro project forming part of its storage needs.
Synergy is also investigating the feasibility of using hydrogen to power its existing gas generation assets.
As part of the transition package, the government plan to invest $21 million to provide free skill assessments and training.
The training centre will provide recognition of prior learning to utilise workers' existing skills, free training for impacted workers and help connecting jobseekers with employment opportunites
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.