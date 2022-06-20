Bunbury Mail

Federal Government provide funding for disability employment organisation Activ

Updated June 20 2022 - 2:01am, first published 12:01am
Busselton Activ supported employees Warren, Toby, Kiara and Malcom from 2018. Picture: Sophie Elliott.

Both levels of government has stepped up to help disability employment organisation Activ, after announcing funding which will keep them running for another 18 months.

