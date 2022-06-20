South Bunbury league side have been able to overtake Bunbury as number one on the ladder after an interesting round 12 of the South West Football League.
South Bunbury travelled to Brunswick to take on Harvey Brunswick Leschenault on a stormy Saturday.
The Tigers were dominant from the start, kicking three goals to HBL's one in the first quarter.
HBL could only manage a behind in the second term, while South Bunbury piled on six goals before half time.
South Bunbury slowed down in the third quarter with two goals and HBL created more scoring opportunities but finished the term with four behinds.
HBL managed to kick their second goal for the match in the fourth quarter but were no where near threatening the Tigers as they kicked one goal and three behinds to extend their margin.
The final score was 2.5.17 to 12.8. 80.
Down at Sir Stewart Bovell Park the Magpies won over the 2021 premiers in the Busselton Toyota Cup.
The premiers should have gone into the match with confidence, after coming off a win over top of the table leaders Bunbury in round 11.
AMR started well with two goals to Busselton's one in the first quarter.
However, a goalless second term saw the Magpies kick four goals and steam ahead at the half time break.
AMR tried to force themselves back into the game in the third quarter with two goals and two behinds and Busselton were inaccurate with one goal and three behinds.
This narrowed the margin to ten points at the final break.
But Busselton were able to keep AMR scoreless in the last quarter while kicking three goals and six behinds.
The final score was 9.10.64 to 4.6.40.
Another surprised result from round 12 was Carey Park defeating Bunbury by five goals.
It was a close first quarter with Carey Park kicking three straight goals while Bunbury kicked two goals, three.
The second term was similar, with Bunbury kicking one goal and Carey Park kicking one goal and six behinds.
Bunbury failed to kick a goal in the third quarter while Carey Park kicked another two goals.
The Panthers had a big last term with five goals and five behinds to Bunbury's two goals.
The final score was 5.9.39 to 11.14.80.
This loss has pushed Bunbury down to second on the ladder on percentage and only one game ahead of Augusta Margaret River in third.
Busselton is now on the same points as the 2021 premiers and sits in fourth on percentage.
Collie is the only team that has failed to win a game this season, after a five goal loss to Donnybrook in round 12.
Harvey Bulls had a big nine goal win over Eaton to round out the league games.
Can the ladder change again in round 13 when Busselton take on South Bunbury?
Next week will also see Donnybrook host HBL, Carey Park play Augusta Margaret River and Collie host Harvey.
Round 12 of the women's division saw South Bunbury forfeit its match against HBL due to lack of players.
The forfeit means Bunbury is only one win away from being equal first on the ladder to South Bunbury.
It is unknown if South Bunbury will front a women's team in round 13 as they are scheduled to face Busselton.
As a result of the forfeit there was only two women's matches played for round 12 with Bunbury enjoying a big 67 point win over Carey Park.
The other women's match saw Harvey Bulls keep Eaton scoreless for the entire match with a 58 point win.
The other matches for round 13 will be Bunbury taking on Dunsborough and Donnybrook hosting HBL.
Carey Park, Collie, Harvey and Eaton will have a bye.
Photos by JLG Photographics.
