WA sport and recreation minister David Templeman has weighed in on the racial issues plaguing the South Bunbury Football Club which has seen its women's side pull out from the 2022 season.
Minister Templeman has written to the club saying he is "deeply concerned" about the racist and sexist behaviour within the club.
Advertisement
"I have written to the president of the club to express my concerns and to convey my belief that sport should be inclusive and that women and first nations players should feel welcome and safe," he said.
"I believe leadership should step up, address the concerns raised by players and coaches and implement any required changes."
The controversy arose after a Carey Park league player spoke up about two South Bunbury players racially vilifying him during a match in round seven.
The incident went to the league's tribunal where the players who were reported to have said racist comments could not be identified.
As a result The South Bunbury Football Club were found guilty and fined as well as instructed to have their playing group repeat the racial vilification seminar.
The South Bunbury Football club women's coach Max Jetta resigned shortly after the tribunal decision was made.
Since then nearly the whole women's playing group has followed Jetta and left the club.
The South West Football League posted on its website on Monday June 20, announcing that the South Bunbury Football Club women's team would no longer play the season.
"This is obviously unprecedented, and the SWFL will work through all of the ramifications in the coming days and weeks," the league stated.
Busselton women's coach, Rennie Meadmore said after seeing Jetta resign she felt a few of the players would follow.
"But I didn't think it would get this far," she said.
Meadmore said she was concerned about how this would impact the women's competition as a whole.
"We already miss out on two extra games a year with no Collie or Margaret River team," she said.
She said it meant it was hard for the youth to develop within the game when there was less games being played.
"Let alone the 15 odd girls now without a club, its not developing the youth at that club either," Meadmore said.
The Busselton team were due to play South Bunbury in the next round of competition and Meadmore said the news of another bye was a "kick in the guts".
Advertisement
"We have to approach our training hard this week and prepare for one our biggest games against Bunbury the week after," she said.
Meadmore said she hoped the whole league would act on this and learn from what had happened.
"It's not ok that this is happening in 2022," she said.
South Bunbury Football Club has been contacted for comment.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.