Bunbury Mail

WA sport and recreation minister writes to South Bunbury Football Club about alleged racist and sexist behaviour

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:40am, first published June 20 2022 - 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No more: Former South Bunbury captain Beth Bond and former coach Max Jetta holding the team's third premiership cup in 2021. Picture: Jemillah Dawson.

WA sport and recreation minister David Templeman has weighed in on the racial issues plaguing the South Bunbury Football Club which has seen its women's side pull out from the 2022 season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemillah Dawson

Jemillah Dawson

South West Editor

I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.