The location and future of the Bunbury Visitor Centre was discussed at the City of Bunbury council agenda briefing on June 21.
City officers have undergone a 'comprehensive review' of visitor servicing and how it can be improved.
As a result, officers recommend council approve the Bunbury Visitor Centre move to the Koombana Kiosk with the intention of seeking a separate food and beverage operator for the site as well.
Also part of the recommendation is for council to ask the Chief Executive Officer to investigate the fit out and relocation costs of the Bunbury Visitor Information Centre to the Koombana Kiosk with costs to be included in the 2022/23 budget.
The Bunbury Visitor Centre was located at the Old Railway Station in Bunbury CBD but temporarily moved to the city's administration building after safety concerns.
Officers' stated in the agenda report that staff and visitors of the centre had experienced "escalating anti-social issues".
The review considered a range of different locations including Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury Regional Art Gallery, Bunbury Museum and Heritage Centre, City Administration Building, City Library, Dolphin Discovery Centre, Bunbury Wildlife Park and Dolphin Discovery Centre.
The Koombana Kiosk was not originally considered as a potential location until the lessees of the kiosk gave notice to vacate the property.
"The Koombana Kiosk, as a location for visitor servicing, met the criteria of the stakeholder feedback as well as being viable operationally. This option also provided the highest number of additional benefits as well as financially providing the City with a continued income stream," the agenda report stated.
If the proposed location is approved, the city would be able to seek commercial lease holders of the Old Railway Station complex, which was valued at $34,300 per annum based on a 2019 market valuation.
"This will enable the City to not only generate a revenue stream from the Old Railway Station, but to also generate continued income from the Koombana Kiosk, resulting in a positive impact to the City's operational budget."
The relocation costs and fit out costs associated with the decision would still need to be investigated and considered as part of the 2022/23 budget.
Council is expected to vote on the recommendations at its June 28 meeting.
