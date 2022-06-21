In the lead up to the South West Squash Open, Bunbury squash players have been treated to elite coaching from Lisa Camilleri.
Camilleri has represented Australia twice in the Commonwealth Games in the sport and was named Coach of the Year in 2019.
She retired from professional squash in 2017 and now has her Squash Alchemy coaching business.
Camilleri settled down in Brisbane and said she loved coaching.
"I feel more natural to coaching than I did when I was playing," she said.
"I felt like I wanted to offer my knowledge to more people, I was in a great era where I had world champs coach me and I gained a lot of knowledge in squash and find coaching element easy. "
As a result, her husband Marcus suggested she takes her coaching on the road and do a national tour.
She said after visiting a couple of country clubs in Queensland, it showed that regional areas missed out on elite coaching.
So Lisa, Marcus and daughter Mabel packed their stuff up and moved into a motorhome and have been travelling for the last 16 months.
Camilleri loves the complex sport of squash because its "fast and furious".
Since Sunday she has done a coaching for coaches session for Bunbury Squash Club members as well as going along to training sessions.
"For me, I'm a technical coach, I like the technical elements with the swing and movement," she said.
"My motto is teach, inspire and motivate."
Camilleri has done technical drills and has shown players what they should focus on and even gets on the court with them to play.
The South West Open starts on June 24 and afterwards, the Camilleri's will travel through WA and come back to Leschenault from August 15-28.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
