Squash coach Lisa Camilleri visits Bunbury during her national tour

June 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Elite: Bunbury Squash Club players with former Commonwealth Games player Lisa Camilleri. Picture: Jemillah Dawson.

In the lead up to the South West Squash Open, Bunbury squash players have been treated to elite coaching from Lisa Camilleri.

