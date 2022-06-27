Bunbury Mail
Our People

Camp Quality CEO visits Bunbury in the lead up to annual wesCarpade event

Updated June 27 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camp Quality chief executive officer Deborah Thomas with Bunbury Golf Club president Rob Littlewood. Picture: supplied.

Camp Quality chief executive officer Deborah Thomas made a special visit to Bunbury on June 20 to meet loyal supporters of the charity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.