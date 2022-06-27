Camp Quality chief executive officer Deborah Thomas made a special visit to Bunbury on June 20 to meet loyal supporters of the charity.
Bunbury locals have a big-hearted history of supporting the Aussie charity, through events such as Golf Days and the famous wesCarpade.
wesCarpade is now in its 12th year and has raised over $2 million for Camp Quality.
Known affectionately as Western Australia's happiest outback motoring adventure, wesCarpade's participants take pride in their decorated cars with themes from Hogwarts to Bluey to pirates. Y
ear after year, participants come together for a weeklong adventure full of fun, mateship and raising money for kids impacted by cancer.
This year, wesCarpade starts on August 5 and is travelling through the northern region of WA.
As part of Ms Thomas' visit Bunbury Golf Club president Rob Littlewood provided a $1100 donation from the fundraising efforts at its South West Open Charity Raffle.
Ms Thomas thanked the Bunbury locals for their commitment to bringing positivity, fun and laugher back into the lives of children and families facing the devastating impacts of cancer.
All the donations will help children impacted by cancer in WA receive vital support at every stage of the cancer experience.
