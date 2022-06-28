Bunbury Mail
Our People

Former detective releases book to educate parents on child abuse

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:40am, first published 3:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author: Former detective Kristi McVee will release her book Operation KidSafe - A detectives guide to child abuse prevention in mid-July. Picture: supplied.

"Everything I have been through is for this purpose - to help parents".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemillah Dawson

Jemillah Dawson

South West Editor

I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.