Augusta Margaret River fought back in round 13 to prove why they were the 2021 premiers of the South West Football League.
After a surprise loss to Busselton the week before, the Hawks travelled to Kelly Park to take on Carey Park.
Conditions were perfect with the sun shining and little wind to be seen.
The Mail understands that Hawk coach Matt Jamieson was not at the game due to Covid-19, but this did not stop the team's dominance.
Carey Park were scoreless in the first quarter while Augusta Margaret River kicked four goals and three behinds.
It was a hard not to notice the on-field tension between the two teams with more than one time where a biff or two occurred.
The second term saw the Panthers slow the Hawks down to just a couple of behinds while the home side kicked two goals two.
It was a high scoring affair in the third quarter when Augusta Margaret River kicked six goals to Carey Park's two.
Unfortunately for Carey Park there was a whole other quarter to play which allowed the Hawks to spread their margin even further.
Augusta Margaret River kicked five goals in the last term and kept Carey Park goalless.
The final score was 4.4.28 to 15.10.100
The Busselton league's winning streak came to end in round 13 at the hands of South Bunbury.
Conditions were near perfect for a match of football and a win for Busselton could have seen them travel further up the ladder.
It was a tight first quarter with no goals to be found by either team.
South Bunbury kicked into gear in the second term with four goals and five behinds, leaving Busselton behind with just three behinds.
The third quarter saw a slower pace once again with just two goals each for both teams.
Another four goal quarter to South Bunbury sealed the deal in the last term.
The final score was 10.10.70 to 3.6.24.
A team effort on the scoreboard saw Donnybrook enjoy a healthy win over Harvey Brunswick Leschenault.
Donnybrook's side had four players who kicked two goals and five players kick one major to contribute to their 13 goal haul.
It was a slow first quarter for both teams, with neither able to score a major.
The second term saw Donnybrook jump ahead with four goals and five behinds to HBL's three goals.
HBL were scoreless in the third quarter, which saw Donnybrook extend their lead with two goals and five behinds.
It was a big last quarter with HBL kicking three goals, but it was nowhere near enough to compete with Donnybrook's seven goal quarter.
The final score was 13.13.91 to 6.4.40.
A six goal third quarter by the Harvey Bulls got them over line against Collie in round 13.
Harvey were dominant early, with three goals to Collie's one in the first quarter.
Collie were able to catch up slightly in the second term as Harvey proved inaccurate with one goal and six behinds.
Collie was able to kick three goals before the half time siren.
But it was Harvey's six goals in the next quarter to Collie's one which sealed the deal.
Collie won the last term with four goals to Harvey's one, but it wasn't enough for a win.
The final score was 9.7.61 to 11.14.80.
There were only two matches in the women's competition which saw two big wins by Donnybrook and Bunbury.
HBL kicked one behind in the first quarter against Donnybrook and failed to make another score for the rest of the match.
However, Donnybrook piled on the goals with nine in total.
The final score was 9.10.64 to 0.1.1.
Bunbury had an even bigger margin with a total of 19 goals kicked over Dunsborough.
Bunbury's Shana-Lee Beardman had a field day with five goals, while teammates Milly Burns and Daisy Rigby kicked four each.
The final score was 19.16.130 to 0.1.1,
