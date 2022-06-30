Bunbury Mail
Our People

Bunbury woman launches support website Grief Connect WA

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated June 30 2022 - 2:35am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Support: Social worker Michelle Moriarty has launched a new service Grief Connect WA. Picture: supplied.

Michelle Moriarty hopes to honour her partner's death by helping others in a new service called Grief Connect.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemillah Dawson

Jemillah Dawson

South West Editor

I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.