Police are investigating a serious crash in Parkfield, Australind, which left a 23-year-old man hospitalised with serious injuries.
Around 1am on Sunday, June 26, a blue Nissan Navara was travelling south along Cathedral Avenue.
Approximately 100m south of the Lofthouse Drive intersection, the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
The 23-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old man, received minor injuries.
Major Crash investigators are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, or the Nissan Navara travelling in the area prior to the crash, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via the following link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/parkfield
