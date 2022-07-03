Bunbury Mail

WA Government partner with Edith Cowan University in South West for creative technology hub

Updated July 3 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Test drive: Bunbury MLA Don Punch with Innovation minister Stephen Dawson at ECU South West Campus. Pictures: supplied.

The WA Government have launched the state's first Creative Technology Innovation Hub in Bunbury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.