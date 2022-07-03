The WA Government have launched the state's first Creative Technology Innovation Hub in Bunbury.
The $1.2 million over four years investment aims to support regional creative enterprises and will operate in collaboration with Edith Cowan University, City of Bunbury and the state government.
The hub will assist in growing a future ready workforce, entrepreneurs, start-ups and innovators in WA and its regions.
ICT minister Stephen Dawson said the hub would focus on creative digital industries including gaming, experiential and immersive technology, software development, product design, advertising, film and media.
The WACTIH will help businesses and creative enterprises grow by linking research, entrepreneurship and education in the use of digital and immersive technologies.
"Today's announcement of the Creative Technology Innovation Hub is a boost not only for creative tech enterprises across the State, but a vote of confidence in our regional innovators," he said.
"The hub is set to drive economic value in the regions through business and skills transformation for increased, long term advantage."
While the South-West is home to over 320 creative and digital businesses, the WACTIH will help support hundreds more businesses across the State with specialised advice and services.
Bunbury MLA Don Punch said he was thrilled the investment was going into Bunbury.
"Bunbury is the gateway to our State's pristine South-West region and is now proudly home to hundreds of digital and creative businesses and innovators," he said.
"I look forward to the establishment of the WA Creative Technology Innovation Hub and the significant opportunities and benefits it will offer to the Bunbury community."
Funded through the McGowan Government's $16.7 million New Industries Fund, the WACTIH will join the State's established innovation hubs in life sciences, data science and cyber security to build capability and capacity to diversify the economy, leverage new commercial opportunities and create jobs.
