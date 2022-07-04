Bunbury Mail
Birdlife Bunbury host talk on conservation of Fairy Terns

Jemillah Dawson
Jemillah Dawson
Updated July 4 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:04am
Twitchers: Birdlife Bunbury members Chris Tate, Sue Caleb and Allan Burdette hope to see people at the Fairy Tern conservation talk on July 13. Picture: Jemillah Dawson.

Education and awareness of the small coastal bird the Fairy Tern is important to its survival according to Birdlife Bunbury group.

