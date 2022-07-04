Education and awareness of the small coastal bird the Fairy Tern is important to its survival according to Birdlife Bunbury group.
In a bid to educate people, the group are hosting Conservation Council WA citizen science manager Claire Greenwell.
Advertisement
Ms Greenwell recently completed a PhD investigating the life history, ecology and population dynamics of the Australian Fairy Tern and the implications of their conservation.
During her investigations she would sit on the beach in boiling heat watching and studying a tern colony.
Birdlife Bunbury convenor Sue Caleb said Fairy Terns were very small and nested on the beach, making it vulnerable to foxes, cats, bad weather and cars.
The bird comes to the coastline in September to nest and Ms Caleb said in 2018 there was a successful breeding season on the outer harbour.
"There were about 200 birds out there and looked like it was biggest nest in the South West," she said.
Birdlife Bunbury member Chris Tate said the Fairy Terns were so small and defenceless that without human interference they could be wiped out.
"You can disturb a whole colony very easily," he said.
Because the birds are so small, the twitchers listen out for their call to know if they have come onto the sand to nest.
Ms Caleb said in the Bunbury area, the terns liked to nest close to where the estuary meets the Preston River.
Ms Greenwell will be speaking on July 13 at the City of Bunbury function room on 4 Stephen Street from 7-9pm.
To register for a ticket visit eventbrite.com.au and search South West Science Council.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.