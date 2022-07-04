Bunbury Mail

Street renamed after Dalyellup local Darren Willis for decades-long service to the Worsley Alumina refinery

July 4 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMEMORATION: Worsley Alumina Refinery Process Operator Darren Willis (left), from Dalyellup, and Manager Bayer Production Michael De Viana, on the corner of Willow Way and Millers Meander. Picture: Supplied.

Streets at South32's Worsley Alumina refinery have been renamed in honour of long-serving employees, some who have been working at the refinery since it opened.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.