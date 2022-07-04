Streets at South32's Worsley Alumina refinery have been renamed in honour of long-serving employees, some who have been working at the refinery since it opened.
Twenty six roads have been renamed after past and present employees who have been with the company for more than 35 years.
Some employees were involved in the construction of the Worsley refinery and the Boddington bauxite mine in 1980, and continue to work in these operations today.
Darren Willis was one of the employees who was recognised for long service.
The Dalyellup man is a process operator at the Worsley Alumina and now has 'Willow Way' named in his honour.
"South32 Worsley Alumina has been part of the South West community for more than four decades and it's fitting to pay respect to those employees who have helped us to become one the world's leading alumina producers," South32 Worsley Alumina Vice President Operations Erwin Schaufler said.
