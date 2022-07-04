Bunbury's new youth precinct has finished in time for the term two school holidays.
The $6.5 million project, which was supplemented by a $2.5 million grant from Lotterywest, began in April 2021 with an original opening date for December 2021.
In January 2022 the Mail reported that the precinct was delayed and the estimated finish time was April 2022.
It has since taken another couple of months before youth could enjoy the facility.
Five years ago Jon and Wendy Dixon decided to band together like minded people to push for a new skatepark in Bunbury.
They formed a Facebook group 'Bunbury needs a new skatepark', started a petition and lobbied the City of Bunbury.
A core group of five, including Sean Pollard and Daniel Pound have worked with the City of Bunbury to help get the skate park to fruition and their social media group is now called 'Bunbury has a new skatepark'.
Mr Dixon said Luciano Park was the group's preferred location but it was a long wait to go through the proper processes before it was confirmed.
"Skate parks create resilience where you fall off and someone helps you, it creates community where young and old people come together and they help each other," he said.
"It's so much more than the perception of skaters being drug addicts.
"We had students who was dux of the school and a skater.
"Some kids don't play football or cricket."
Mr Dixon said what makes for a good skate park was there to be something for everyone - technical elements for the professionals and easier elements for people just learning and developing.
The City of Bunbury will be hosting a number of activities throughout the school holidays so visit http://www.bunbury.wa.gov.au/Pages/School-Holidays.aspx
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
