Bunbury Mail

City of Bunbury removes fencing to new youth precinct

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:39am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bunbury's new youth precinct has finished in time for the term two school holidays.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemillah Dawson

Jemillah Dawson

South West Editor

I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.