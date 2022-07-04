The Shire of Dardanup is one of 14 local governments to receive help to address the childcare worker shortage.
The WA Government established a grants program in 2021 to to help address the issues faced by early childhood education and care services in regional WA in finding and retaining staff.
Community services minister Simone McGurk visited Eaton's Goodstart Early Learning Centre which will benefit from the grant.
The Shire of Dardanup has received $25,000 to recruit two new childcare staff and help facilitate further studies for the 34 current workers at Goodstart.
The WA Government has also reduced the course fees for Certificate III and the Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care qualifications with the aim of increasing the supply of early childhood educators across WA.
"It is important work and skilled work that is often underestiminated not only physically challenging but skills required to properly and safely care for children," Ms McGurk said.
Minister McGurk said early childhood education and care services were important for children's socialisation, education but to also support parents return to work.
"We know that regional towns can face greater challenges in finding workers and the choice of early childhood education and care services on offer can be limited, and I'm pleased to see so many local governments applying for and receiving grants that will help bring workers to regional towns," she said.
"From funding relocation costs, to subsidising accommodation and paying for education and training, these initiatives will attract childcare workers and ultimately help more parents return to work in their local communities."
Ms McGurk said the pandemic put extra pressure on childcare centres which then impacted economies.
