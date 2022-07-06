The City of Bunbury has paid homage to what once was the iconic jetty with launch of new signage off Jetty Road.
City of Bunbury acting Mayor Tresslyn Smith unveiled the six new signs which tell the story of the port's history in its early years.
Advertisement
"I hope these signs will celebrate the importance of the jetty to Bunbury as it assisted in the prosperity of Bunbury and hinterland," she said.
"In the modern age we may cringe at the amount of jarrah that was shipped out of the port, but they say it lined the London underground.
"We must never forget our history because it has made us what we are.
"The memories are here and will tell people way into the future."
The last of the jetty was demolished in 2013 after years of trying to preserve it had failed.
Timber Jetty Preservation Society president Phil Smith said the group was first formed when he became the member for Bunbury in 1983.
Mr Smith said over the years the society worked to ensure the jetty didn't need to be demolished, including doing surveys of the jetty from top to bottom.
The memories are here and will tell people way into the future- City of Bunbury acting mayor Tresslyn Smith
Prominent people such as Dick McKenzie, Graham Bricknell, Stephen Craddock, Snookie and Ernie Manea were all dedicated to preserving the jetty.
Cr Smith said her husband, who was a former mayor, David Smith still mourned the loss of the jetty.
"My husband's family has been connected to the Bunbury port since 1890s when a forebear came to manage the port," she said.
The preservation society contributed to the success of the signage by providing the history and information about the jetty.
The six different signs are placed on old timber piles that were from the original jetty.
The City of Bunbury also used artwork from Karrak Designs for the signs as well.
Phil Smith said the project was great as there was now a generation of people that would never have seen the jetty in its original form.
The signs are another attraction for a precinct which continues to be enhanced through the State Governments Transforming Bunburys Waterfront project.
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.