City of Bunbury unveil signs highlighting demolished jetty's history

By Jemillah Dawson
July 6 2022 - 11:00pm
Recognition: Bunbury elder Lera Bennell with Timber Jetty Preservation Society president Phil Smith and Acting Bunbury Mayor Tresslyn Smith. Picture: Jemillah Dawson.

The City of Bunbury has paid homage to what once was the iconic jetty with launch of new signage off Jetty Road.

