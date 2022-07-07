Bunbury's Casuarina boat ramp closed for upgrades

The boat launching ramp at Casuarina Boat Harbour at Bunbury will be closed from August 17 until late October.
The Department of Transport (DoT) facility is undergoing a major $1.1 million upgrade to modernise the facility with a floating jetty and two-lane ramp designed to better accommodate large trailers and wide vessels.
Advertisement
Department spokesman Cameron Smith said the temporary closure was required to ensure the safety of those working on the project and facility users.
"Careful planning by the project team had limited the duration of the closure and the work had been timed to occur in the off-peak season to minimise the disruption to the local boating community," Mr Smith said
The upgrade will be undertaken by local contractor SMC Marine.
"The upgrade, which is part of the Transforming Bunbury's Waterfront (TBW) project, will deliver a significantly improved facility for users and we ask for their patience and understanding during the work."
Used for both commercial and recreational craft, the Casuarina launch ramp is one of the busiest in Bunbury with thousands of launches a year. Additional work to upgrade the boat ramp parking facilities is planned for winter of 2023.
For alternative launch ramp locations visit https://www.transport.wa.gov.au/imarine/boat-ramps.asp
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.