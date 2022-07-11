To celebrate the end of NAIDOC week, the Dalyellup Collective organised a youth event at Gravity on Friday July 8.
The free event from 3-6pm saw around 300 children attend to enjoy Gravity activities as well as NAIDOC themed arts and crafts and food.
The first group of children to attend were treated to a Welcome to Country from Dennis Jetta.
