The website resource, Streets of Bunbury aims to preserve and make local history more accessible.
The project is run by the Museum of Perth and began in late 2019.
Advertisement
Streets of Bunbury supervisor Charlotte Whincup said it was only a few months after the project began that COVID-19 hit the community.
As a result, the project went into "a bit of a lull" with nothing more than some research happening in the background.
Since January 2022, the group has been able to use space at the Bunbury Regional Library where it can have up to 30 participants involved.
A participant is a voluntary role but is also an approved activity for job seekers.
Ms Whincup said the project was an ideal opportunity to gain experience and new skills.
Ms Whincup got involved in the project "by chance" after getting in contact with the group on behalf of the Bunbury Oral History Group.
The supervisor at the time left the role for another job interstate and Ms Whincup stepped in.
"It's a well worthwhile project for Bunbury in recognising its heritage, because so much has been lost with demolishing of buildings," she said.
"Its important to preserve documents and photos and make it more accessible to people online and for people to view and own their heritage.
"It brings together people with common interests and promotes Bunbury as well."
The website has sections for people to look through, including biographies, places, post office directory, photos and journals.
Ms Whincup said they wanted to show more than just the prominent people in Bunbury but the everyday person as well.
One story which stood out to her was that of Florizel Lamming who only lived for 17 years from 1895-1912.
"She tragically died at young age, when her clothes caught alight when she was trying to help her employer who was also alight," Ms Whincup said.
Streets of Bunbury is also involved in the upcoming Family History Expo which will take place on August 6 with other local history groups.
The event will coincide with the launch of Streets of Bunbury offering family history services.
Ms Whincup said they could offer the public the opportunity to bring in their own family photos to be digitised on their website and or a family history website.
Advertisement
She said they would also offer to research people's family history as well. To check out the Streets of Bunbury, visit streetsofbunbury.com
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.