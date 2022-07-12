Bunbury Mail

Bunbury's upcoming World Brain Day spreading awareness for neurological disorders

Updated July 12 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRAIN HEALTH FOR ALL: Parkinson's WA CEO Brenda Matthews and Neurological Council of WA CEO Etta Palumbo. Picture: Supplied.

The Neurological Council of WA is encouraging Bunbury residents to think about their brain health on July 22 for World Brain Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.