The Neurological Council of WA is encouraging Bunbury residents to think about their brain health on July 22 for World Brain Day.
This years theme for the annual event is "brain health for all", which aims to start a conversation about optimising brain health, as well as the prevention and treatment of brain disorders.
The campaign is also being supported by Parkinson's WA.
One in three people deal with a brain disorder, which may affect any part of their cognition, motor function, emotions and tactile function.
While the causes for many neurological conditions are unknown, some measures can be taken to prepare for the future.
Parkinson's WA CEO Brenda Matthews said a healthy diet, regular exercise and brain games such as Wordle, Luminosity and Crosswords were "essential in preparing the brain for older years" and for maintaining brain health in anyone who had been given a diagnosis of a progressive neurological disorder.
Etta Palumbo, CEO of Neurological Council of WA added that "the time to start thinking about brain health is now".
"World Brain Day provides the perfect opportunity for us all, young and old, to consider ways we can be brain healthy," Ms Palumbo said.
"Brain health is something that should be considered throughout the life course; in utero, through to childhood, adulthood and into older age,"
Learn more about World Brain Day by visiting the World Federation of Neurology
