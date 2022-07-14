Despite experiencing more than 35mms of rain on Saturday July 9, the Australind Girls' Soccer Carnival was a success.
Six months of planning couldn't stop the challenges of the rain, but everything else went smoothly according to event coordinator Sarah Cornwall.
"It was a fabulous day, the girls held their heads high and kept playing and all had fun," she said.
"They had a great time despite the beyond challenging conditions.
"We had girls between eight and 17 years of age.
"We also had young referees from the club and they did a great job."
The day had 36 teams across four age groups with teams travelling from as far as Perth and Mandurah to participate.
Cornwall said the metro teams did dominate the competition but that was because of the high standard that they played.
"It is great for the region to be able to watch and aspire to that," she said.
The event had representatives from Football West there, which Cornwall said was great to see a regional event get state support.
Winners included:
There was also a special award which was created last year in honour of the event's founder Steph Garner.
The award goes to the team that demonstrates positivity, sportsmanship, inclusion and respect.
This year the Steph Garner award went to the under 10s Baldivis team.
Cornwall said the under 14s final between Perth and Fremantle was a thriller, with the winners being decided in the dying seconds of the match.
The under 17s final was also great to watch with Carramar Green and Perth Redstar going into a penalty shoot out.
Carramar Green won the penalties 4-2.
Cornwall said the event was run by volunteers and without the support of its major sponsor Southern Ports it wouldn't have been able to go ahead.
She also thanks Bunbury Retravision for supporting the major raffle prize with a donation of a Breville coffee machine and other sponsors who jumped on board as well.
"The carnival is all about fun, enjoyment, participation and great competition," Cornwall said.
"First and foremost we want our girls to enjoy playing soccer together, we are celebrating girls playing soccer."
