The Zonta Club of Bunbury is one of only six clubs internationally to win a 2020-2022 Zonta Service Recognition Award.
The awards recognise outstanding service projects undertaken by Zonta clubs that benefit women in the local community.
Advertisement
The award was presented at the recent Zonta International Convention held in Hamburg, Germany.
Bunbury president Kerry Kerr said with 1133 Zonta clubs in 63 countries, to be one of six recognised at a global level was a huge honour for the club.
"We were doubly pleased that our club delegate Kimberley Robbins attended the Hamburg Convention and was able to receive the award on behalf of our club," Ms Kerr said.
One of the club's major contributions to the local community is providing breast cushions - an average of 40 each month.
The cushions provide comfort and protection and are provided free of charge to anyone who has had a mastectomy or breast surgery.
While clubs throughtout Australia make the cushions, it was the Bunbury club's connection with the community that earned the club the award.
The project also gave past recipients of our breast cushions, their relatives and friends the opportunity to join a community production day.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.