Not-for-profit employment services provider Workskil Australia is expanding into the South West, with offices opening in Bunbury and Busselton.
The service aims to help South West jobseekers, particularly those who are disadvantaged.
This comes at a time where the job market for young people is as good as it gets, according to Workskil chief executive Nicole Dwyer.
Since COVID-19, Ms Dwyer said there had been more opportunity for regional jobseekers to jump into employment.
"Now is as good a time as any to get disadvantaged young people, who traditionally find it more difficult to get into the labour market, into a job in the Bunbury and Busselton area," she said.
"While COVID-19 had it's challenges we have seen a lot of longer term unemployed people receive great opportunities.
"During COVID-19 we've placed more people than we typically would have in jobs."
Ms Dwyer said there was plenty of industries in the South West crying out for workers including administration, hospitality, construction, mining, aged care, and apprenticeships and traineeships.
"I've never seen a labour market where there's more jobs than jobseekers."
Despite a large amount of jobs available, Ms Dwyer said there was still a real challenge getting young people into the workforce.
"There is plenty of people who need that extra bit of help to get their foot in the door."
To fix this, Workskil will design training programs specific to the roles available in Bunbury and Busselton. People seeking employment can do these courses for no charge.
Workskil will also be offering a new program called Good for Work, which will help young people get their driver's license.
"One of the big issues we see in more regional areas is transport, especially for young people who don't have their license or a car - it makes it pretty challenging for them to get around for work," Ms Dwyer said.
"We have employed a driver mentor that can help them get their hours up to get their license."
For more information on Workskil visit, https://www.workskil.com.au/
