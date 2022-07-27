An 87-year old grandfather and long-time Bunbury resident is driving a publicity campaign in an attempt to stop the fluoridation of Bunbury's drinking water.
The campaign headed by John Vukovich includes a 15-second advertisement currently screening on Bunbury television, several YouTube ads and an information pamphlet delivered to homes.
Advertisement
WA Health is working on a $10million project to fluoridate Bunbury's water supply by the middle of next year, 50 years after Perth.
It follows a rollout in Dalyellup currently being finalised and there are plans for neighbouring suburbs of Eaton, Australind, Burekup, Brunswick Junction, Roelands and Pelican Point to receive fluoridation the following November.
Mr Vukovich is working with Fluoride Free Australia and Children's Health Defense Australia, which recently sent letters airing concerns to politicians, WA Health, and Bunbury's water supplier Aqwest.
Mr Vukovich said he believed there was "overwhelming evidence that fluoride... damages the developing brain, bones, kidneys, and endocrine system".
He cited fluoride-free dental health programs being conducted in countries such as in Scotland and Denmark.
According to WA Health, about 92 per cent of WA's population already has access to fluoridated drinking water.
"Poor oral health can affect an individual's ability to sleep, eat and speak and is also associated with a range of medical conditions such as heart and lung infections, cardiovascular disease and rheumatoid arthritis," a spokesperson said. "So improving oral health in these communities will go a long way to lifting the overall health and wellbeing of residents, particularly children.
"We would encourage the community to look at the facts on the benefits of fluoride to Western Australians' health.
The spokesperson said the project was part of a broad long-term strategy to combat tooth decay across the state.
"Fluoridation is an important preventative health measure that improves the oral and overall health of populations."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.