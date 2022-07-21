He is not so different from any other 10-year-old boy.
Zak Pointon loves animals, soccer, motorbikes and the television series, Bluey.
Advertisement
If you look closely, you'll see his ears and forehead are a bigger than usual, says mum, Lisa.
Zak is a twin who has a syndrome called Fragile X and even though most people haven't heard of it, it's more common than down syndrome.
The lifelong genetic condition causes developmental disability and learning difficulties, speech delays, ADHD, anxiety, sensory sensitivities, epilepsy and autistic-like behaviours.
Zak was diagnosed just before he turned two years old and at the time it put the Busselton family into shock because it was so unexpected.
"The what if? What happens next? Where do we go to next? That was hard," Lisa said.
"It was a huge learning curve but we were supported really well by the Fragile X Association - they were a wealth of information and knowledge."
The association has organised for 80 major landmarks across Australia to be lit up orange for World Fragile X Day on Friday.
The City of Bunbury will light up eight assets, including the Navigators, Arrol Crane, Koombana Footbridge, and Guppy Park.
The City of Bunbury will light up eight assets, including the Navigators, Arrol Crane, Koombana Footbridge, and Guppy Park.
Lisa, together with her husband Wayne and the children, which includes Zak's twin, Ben and sister, Emma, 12 will travel to Bunbury to see the landmarks.
Lisa says she feels the landmarks were lit up for them. In the decade since they moved to the South West, they haven't met another family affected by the syndrome.
The family moved from Darwin to Perth to be closer to family but wanted to get out of the city.
Lisa said Wayne was working FIFO as an operations manager and they liked Busselton so it seemed a good option.
"This is our forever home now, and having the education support centre option here for high school is great," Lisa said.
"The facilites and the therapies that are available to us are amazing - he is not missing out on anything."
Advertisement
She said that unlike some people with Fragile X, Zak was physically capable.
"He plays football, can ride a motorbike, plays with his brother. I am aware there are kids not as physically active as him. I can appreciate other families have it so much worse than us."
The landmarks across Australia that will light up orange for World Fragile X Day include iconic infrastructure, entertainment centres, sporting venues, cultural and scientific institutions, and regional town halls, theatres and fountains.
Over the past seven years, the light up for Fragile X has become an important way to raise public awareness and recognise the individuals and families living with Fragile X.
Advertisement
It originated as a grassroots effort in 2015, when a mother of two young children who have Fragile X syndrome arranged for major bridges in Brisbane to light up. It now takes place across the whole of Australia.
According to the Fragile X Association of Australia, around 1 in 3600 males and 1 in 6000 females have the lifelong condition, which causes developmental disability and learning difficulties, speech delays, ADHD, anxiety, sensory sensitivities, epilepsy and autistic-like behaviours.
Around 50 per cent of males who have the syndrome are also diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
Executive director Wendy Bruce said the charity wanted to promote early and accurate diagnosis.
"This will give people living with Fragile X syndrome the best outcomes," Ms Bruce said.
Advertisement
"The success of this light up campaign in 2022 is a tribute to the city and regional councils and organisations across Australia which, even in the current difficult and challenging times, have committed to support their community members who have disability."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.