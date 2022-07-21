Bunbury's Death Cafe opens doors, and breaks barriers

Deb Wraight believes we can all benefit from breaking down the barriers that prevent us from discussing one of life's true realities.
"We have sanitised death, as a society we have removed death from our lives in such a way that there is a fear and sense of not being able to discuss it openly," Ms Wraight told the Mail this week.
Advertisement
As a funeral celebrant who facilitates the regular 'Death Cafe' catch up at Mojos Bunbury, she said she frequently meets people from all walks of life and across all age groups who are seeking clarity and connection around death.
"We have been going for about two years now, we meet in a casual setting and it is really all about making those connections with others.
"We have special guests, such as death doulas and people from the industry who can answer questions relating to burials and cremations, end of life plans and more.
"But mostly it's an opportunity for people to get together and ask questions, talk about people they've lost, talk about their own journeys and make plans for themselves."
Ms Wraight said it was important that children were not shielded from death, but educated in a way that allows them to understand at an appropriate level.
"Many children by the time they reach school age have experienced the death of a pet, a grandparent or other relative, or even someone their own age," she said.
"By talking to them, reading some of the fabulous childrens' books that are available on death and dying and by allowing them to take part in funerals, it helps to normalise the process and can leave them better prepared."
Ms Wraight said it was important that children were not shielded from death, but educated in a way that allows them to understand at an appropriate level.
"Many children by the time they reach school age have experienced the death of a pet, a grandparent or other relative, or even someone their own age," she said.
"By talking to them, reading some of the fabulous children's' books that are available on death and dying and by allowing them to take part in funerals, it helps to normalise the process and can leave them better prepared."
The comfortable and community-driven setting of the Death Cafe allows people who are living with a terminal diagnosis, as well as their friends and family, to create end of life plans to suit their own wishes.
"We're helping people plan, to get ready, to understand what they and their loved ones are going through, and what will happen after they're gone," Ms Wraight explained.
"We also welcome people who have lost children, partners, parents and friends, who find a real connection with others experiencing something similar.
"We can't underestimate the importance of just talking to each other, and how to best open the door to those conversations for everyone involved."
On Sunday, August 7 as part of the Dying to Know program, the Death Cafe will present 'Dying for a Cuppa' at the City of Bunbury function room at 4 Stephen Street from 10:00am. RSVP to swcommnetwork@gmail.com or phone 0483 802 915.
Bunbury Death Cafe meets regularly on the first Sunday of each month at Mojos, Victoria Street Bunbury from 10.30am. For more information and upcoming dates, visit www.facebook.com/Deathcafesw
Advertisement
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.