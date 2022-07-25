Harvey Brunswick Leschenault's reserves and women's teams enjoyed big wins against Dunsborough in round 16 of the South West Football League.
HBL's reserves started strong with six goals in the first quarter and kept Dunsborough to just one behind.
The second term saw HBL kick another three goals and Dunsborough were able to kick one major before half time.
Dunsborough came out strong after the main break with two goals while keeping HBL goalless in the third quarter.
One slow quarter didn't seem to matter for Lions' reserves team as they kicked away in the last term with three goals and four behinds.
Dunsborough were able to kick two goals in the last quarter but it was enough to catch up.
HBL's Zachariah Piper and Robert Spence kicked three goals each for the match where as Dunsborough's Daniel Atkinson was the team's only multiple goalkicker with two goals.
The final score was 12.10.82 to 5.5.35.
HBL's women's team played their best game of the season with 13 goals kicked for the match.
It was a slow start for HBL in the first quarter with just one goal and four behinds.
Four goals in the second term pushed HBL to a 36 point lead at half time.
The second half saw HBL kick four goals in the third quarter and a few missed opportunities in the last term with four goals and six behinds.
All the while, Dunsborough were unable to score for the match.
HBL's Sienna Guidi kicked five goals and Riley Brine won player of the match.
The final score was 13.15.93 to 0.0.0.
Dunsborough's colts team went against the tide and were victorious over HBL.
It was a low scoring match and Dunsborough were trailing behind at quarter time.
However after their two goals in the second term and two goals in the last, it was enough to claim the win.
The final score was 2.7.19 to 4.6.30.
Photos by JLG Photographics.
