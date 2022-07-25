Bunbury Mail

A South West police officer appears in Bunbury Magistrates Court over a fraud related charge

Updated July 25 2022 - 4:07am, first published 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officer charged and stood aside

A 35-year-old police officer is due to appear in the Bunbury Magistrates Court on Monday, July 25, with a fraud related offence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.