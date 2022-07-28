The City of Bunbury is "proud" to have delivered a budget on the basis of a 5 percent rates yield increase.
Bunbury mayor Jaysen MIguel said it was always going to be a challenge to find the right balance of maintaining services and facilities while keeping property rates affordable.
"That's why I'm really proud the City has been able to put together a budget that allows Bunbury to continue the positive trajectory it is on, while not hitting our ratepayers too hard," he said.
However, the rates yield increase does not take into account the increase from the Gross Rental Value of a property.
As reported in the Mail on June 24, the City of Bunbury officers estimated that once the GRV was taken into account it would an average increase of 8.2 percent.
"It continues to be a challenging time for many in our community, and I encourage those who need help to reach out - the City provides flexible payment options for its residents," Mayor Miguel said.
In the $91 million budget the city have highlighted its $9 million redevelopment of Hands Oval which is due to be completed in 2023-24 financial year.
Other infrastructure highlights include $3.6 million for the Forrest Park Pavilion, $325,000 for playground equipment replacement, $294,000 to replace boardwalks, lookouts and beach access stairs and $300,000 for the feasibility study and concept design of an Ocean Pool.
The city has also allocated $100,000 towards relocating its tourism visitor centre to Koombana Bay Kiosk.
The budget shows how it has moved $3million from its General Parking Reserve Fund to go to the Bunbury Harvery Regional Council.
The $3 million is to help with capping a lined cell at the Stanley Road Waste Facility and the Shire of Harvey will be contributing the same amount of money.
Aligning with the City's climate change commitments, $2 million has been allocated to the Water Resource Recovery project (further $1.5 million in 2023/24) along with $120,000 to implement the Greening Bunbury Plan (along with $240,000 per year in future years).
In total, the budget comprises $27.9 million in capital works, $60.4 million in operating expenditure and $2.7 million for debt reduction.
The City stated it was confident the budgeted $400,000 shortfall would be funded through project savings and operational efficiencies throughout the 2022/23 financial year.
Other budget highlights include:
