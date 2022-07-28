Bunbury Mail

Shire of Dardanup council endorse 2022-23 annual budget

Updated July 28 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:33am
Shire of Dardanup president Mick Bennett said the shire had absorbed a lot of cost increases for its 2022-23 annual budget.

The Shire of Dardanup council has adopted its latest annual budget at its July 27 meeting.

