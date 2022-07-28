The Shire of Dardanup council has adopted its latest annual budget at its July 27 meeting.
The budget will see a 4 per cent rate revenue increase equating to an average increase of $82 for residential properties.
Advertisement
Dardanup Shire President Mick Bennett said he was proud Council had resisted implementing a higher rates increase in 2022/23 despite cost pressures associated with the decision to freeze increases during earlier stages of the Covid pandemic and the highest rates of inflation in more than 10 years.
"The Shire of Dardanup is absorbing a lot of the cost increases we are experiencing to help buffer our community for a little longer from the financial pressures we know everyone is dealing with at the moment from the supermarket checkout to the fuel pump," Cr Bennett said.
"We feel comfortable that a 4 per cent increase strikes an appropriate balance between understanding and accommodating our community's financial pressures while still being able to deliver on many of the projects and facilities identified as priorities during extensive consultations over the past 18 months."
Projects being undertaken in the 2022/23 financial year to maintain, upgrade or replace ageing infrastructure will be done so at an increased cost due to spikes in the cost of labour and materials.
"Despite the challenges, we have every reason to remain optimistic given our WA economy is continuing to experience strong growth which is a really positive sign for our future," Cr Bennett said.
Among highlighted projects listed for attention in 2022/23 are:
$17.3 million - New buildings including:
$4.2 million - Roads, bridges, pathways and drainage upgrades, renewals and maintenance.
$845,000 - Parks & Reserves upgrades and expansions including:
$472,254 - Community Grants, Donations and Events
In addition to this policy, the Shire of Dardanup continues to offer flexible payment arrangements on rates notices.
Community members who would like to discuss payment options with a friendly member of our Rates Team, can phone us on 9724 0000
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Advertisement
Council has established a COVID-19 Financial Hardship Policy for Rates and Sundry Debtors.
The policy was designed to assist community members directly impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by offering some measures of relief around the payment of rates and sundry debtor accounts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.