Bunbury Mail

Eaton Primary School becomes a Waste Sorted School

Updated August 4 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SORTED: The students will help to recycle 85% of Eaton Primary School's waste. Picture: Supplied.

Eaton Primary School students are investigating the role of local and global citizens as part of their sustainability studies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.