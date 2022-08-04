Eaton Primary School students are investigating the role of local and global citizens as part of their sustainability studies.
The recently accredited 'Waste Sorted School' has been working with the Shire of Dardanup and a waste management collection company to radically change its waste management practices.
Its biggest challenge will be to recycle and reuse 85 per cent of the waste currently going into landfill.
"It has been inspiring to see so many students becoming passionate about saving our planet," school spokeswoman Asha Cumming said.
"The leadership team has been providing students with opportunities to investigate the environmental challenges we are facing at a global and local level and discover ways that we can help make a difference."
She said students were being empowered to celebrate the changes they were making, no matter how small they seemed.
"A spark has been lit in our students and the effects of their passion about saving the planet has been felt throughout the community," Ms Cumming said.
"We have had so much support from our community, local businesses and families, it has really confirmed for us that we are doing something meaningful here.
"I couldn't be prouder of our students."
Year 5 student Ethan Annane said he previously put everything into landfill.
"We didnt really think about our waste...we saw in the waste audit that we are using and throwing away way too much paper that has only been used once," Ethan said.
"Food waste was also a big problem."
He said the recycling bin was now being used so much it was overflowing.
"Same with the soft plastics bin. And to think all that was going to landfill. I think we should do another waste audit and compare it to last year's."
He said it was "just nice" to help with saving the planet and to "be a part of the global effort".
"I also have generally been enjoying helping along with organising it all, and making the school greener," Ethan said.
