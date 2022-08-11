Bunbury Mail

Department of Water Environment and Regulation approves new licence for Stanley Road Waste Facility

Jemillah Dawson
By Jemillah Dawson
Updated August 11 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New licence for waste site

The Stanley Road Waste Facility will operate as a transfer station only due to health threats.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemillah Dawson

Jemillah Dawson

South West Editor

I started as a journalist in 2011 and now manage mastheads in the South West of WA. My passion is politics and sport. I believe we are the voice for the community but also we inform the community of what they need to know. Email jemillah.dawson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bunbury news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.