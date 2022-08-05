Bunbury Mail

Bunbury eight-year-old wins Rio Tinto LifeFlight jet naming competition

Updated August 9 2022 - 5:27am, first published August 5 2022 - 7:57am
Bunbury local eight-year-old Iona Wilson has scored a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to name the newest Rio Tinto LifeFlight PC-24 jet used by the Royal Flying Doctor Service in WA.

