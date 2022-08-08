Some called it a public event, others called it a rally, but Friends of Gelorup Corridor Inc spokesperson called it a chance to "take a breath".
She spoke to about 100 activists and supporters of group who gathered to commune and enjoy the bushland which she says is now under threat.
Several other speakers called on both state and federal governments to stop clearing and review their strategy for the Bunbury Outer Ring Road infrastructure project.
A petition is being prepared by the group to present to state parliament and a candle light vigil is scheduled to be held at parliament house this week.
The group were also successful in getting a Federal Court of Australia interim injunction on the southern section of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road.
The injunction has resulted in halting Main Roads clearing of the Gelorup corridor which begun last week.
Friends of the Gelorup Corridor stated that Justice Colvin placed a direction of the Main Roads commissioner which said 'employees, servants, agents, officers, contractors or otherwise be and is hereby restrained' from working on the project.
It has been a busy week for both sides of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road, starting with the visit of eco-warrior Bob Brown on Sunday July 31.
His visit was a result of the Federal Government approving the environmental application for the southern section of the outer ring road.
Ms Chapman said on August 8 the group's barrister would present a compelling case as to why Minister Plibersek erred in approving the environmentally contentious destruction of the Gelorup corridor woodlands which contain rare species including the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possum.
"Main Roads has good option for building the Bunbury bypass but the extraordinary wildlife in the woodlands do not, despite what minister Plibersek has said," Ms Chapman said.
"At least now we will have a couple of days respite from the harrowing sight of seeing our precious Gelorup corridor of wildlife being bulldozed into the mud".
"It is devastating to think we may lose this area forever and thankfully court action on Friday has given us a reprieve.
"We are just so relieved, it's been the most traumatic week watching the beautiful trees, just simply bulldozed, and wood chipped immediately.
"To finally feel like there's a sense of reprieve. It's just been overwhelming."
The group are calling for support from the public which can be given through their website at https://www.friendsofgelorup.com
The Federal Court of Australia will have a hearing in Perth on Monday August 8 afternoon.
