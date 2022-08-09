Round 18 of the South West Football Club saw its first draw for the year when Eaton hosted Collie on Sunday August 2.
While the sun was shining the ground was boggy with rain from the previous days.
Collie, who haven't been able to win a game this year started strong with three goals in the first quarter to Eaton's one.
The second term saw Collie extend their lead with another five goals, while Eaton only kicked two.
Eaton were able to outscore Collie in the third quarter with four goals to Collie's three.
The visitors faded out in the last term with just one goal, while Eaton kicked four to level the score.
The final score was 11.10. 76 to 12.4.76.
Harvey Bulls had a convincing win over Harvey Brunswick Leschenault for the Harvey Fresh Cup.
HBL started the match strong and were in the lead for the first quarter.
It didn't last long as the Bulls kicked eight goals in the second term to overtake HBL.
HBL got within four points at three quarter time, but the Bulls came out firing in the last term with six goals.
Harvey's Brad Holmes starred with five goals for the match.
The final score was 18.11.119 to 13.5.83.
The Busselton Magpies were put back in their place when they lost to Donnybrook in the final game of the round.
Scoring was hard for the Magpies with two quarters of failing to kick a goal while Donnybrook had steady increases as the match went along.
Donnybrook's Jeffrey Smith was the highest goal scorer for the day with four.
The final score was 10.10.70 to 3.9.27.
Busselton and Collie will have a bye in round 19 while HBL will host Carey Park and South Bunbury will take on Donnybrook.
It will be interesting to see who wins out of Harvey Bulls and Augusta Margaret River and Bunbury will play Eaton.
There were just two matches in the women's division with Harvey winning by three goals over HBL.
It was a tight contest between Busselton and Donnybrook, with the Magpies finishing one goal ahead.
